Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.65.

The shares of the company added by 7.41% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.136 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -65.65% decline from the average session volume which is 862580.0 shares. PHIO had ended its last session trading at $0.14. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.60 PHIO 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $0.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. generated 8.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Cowen also rated NTAP as Reiterated on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that NTAP could surge by 1.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.83% to reach $63.00/share. It started the day trading at $63.69 and traded between $61.76 and $62.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTAP’s 50-day SMA is 58.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.25. The stock has a high of $78.35 for the year while the low is $44.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.14%, as 15.53M PHIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.83% of NetApp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.39, while the P/B ratio is 27.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more NTAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -386,440 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,841,038 shares of NTAP, with a total valuation of $1,989,838,492. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more NTAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,665,175,581 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its NetApp Inc. shares by 4.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,231,097 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,427,769 shares of NetApp Inc. which are valued at $1,649,932,167. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NetApp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 295,298 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,721,760 shares and is now valued at $770,811,438. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of NetApp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.