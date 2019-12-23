Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO), The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)?

The shares of Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $21 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flowers Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2018, to Sell the FLO stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on May 21, 2018. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Mkts in its report released on March 28, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that FLO is Buy in its latest report on January 12, 2018. Pivotal Research Group thinks that FLO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $22.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.89.

The shares of the company added by 2.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.69 while ending the day at $22.08. During the trading session, a total of 2.49 million shares were traded which represents a -177.36% decline from the average session volume which is 898300.0 shares. FLO had ended its last session trading at $21.59. Flowers Foods Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.12, with a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 FLO 52-week low price stands at $17.78 while its 52-week high price is $24.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flowers Foods Inc. generated 6.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.27%. Flowers Foods Inc. has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Telsey Advisory Group also rated MIK as Reiterated on December 06, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that MIK could surge by 17.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.91% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.36 and traded between $6.025 and $6.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIK’s 50-day SMA is 8.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.10. The stock has a high of $16.39 for the year while the low is $4.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.12%, as 29.94M FLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 32.07% of The Michaels Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MIK shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,083,766 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,616,552 shares of MIK, with a total valuation of $95,023,395. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more MIK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,175,255 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Michaels Companies Inc. shares by 8.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,221,287 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 651,627 shares of The Michaels Companies Inc. which are valued at $67,250,128. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its The Michaels Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 239,716 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,291,412 shares and is now valued at $59,643,750. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of The Michaels Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.