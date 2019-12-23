Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)?

The shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Outperform the CRSP stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. ROTH Capital was of a view that CRSP is Buy in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that CRSP is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 206.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.28.

The shares of the company added by 4.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $64.54 while ending the day at $68.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -3.49% decline from the average session volume which is 985270.0 shares. CRSP had ended its last session trading at $65.14. CRISPR Therapeutics AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.30 CRSP 52-week low price stands at $22.22 while its 52-week high price is $74.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CRISPR Therapeutics AG generated 629.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 138.33%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. RBC Capital Mkts also rated DBX as Resumed on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that DBX could surge by 39.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.65% to reach $29.42/share. It started the day trading at $18.245 and traded between $17.83 and $17.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBX’s 50-day SMA is 18.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.25. The stock has a high of $26.49 for the year while the low is $16.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.13%, as 12.93M CRSP shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DBX shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,676,542 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,850,123 shares of DBX, with a total valuation of $367,028,774. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more DBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,139,288 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Dropbox Inc. shares by 3.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,325,750 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -393,875 shares of Dropbox Inc. which are valued at $190,923,118. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Dropbox Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 717,913 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,345,072 shares and is now valued at $172,790,381. Following these latest developments, around 7.80% of Dropbox Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.