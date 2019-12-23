Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG)?

The shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chimera Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Neutral the CIM stock while also putting a $19.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that CIM is Outperform in its latest report on January 25, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that CIM is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.59.

The shares of the company added by 0.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.97 while ending the day at $21.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.15 million shares were traded which represents a -94.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. CIM had ended its last session trading at $21.02. CIM 52-week low price stands at $16.88 while its 52-week high price is $21.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.0%. Chimera Investment Corporation has the potential to record 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. Morgan Stanley also rated VG as Initiated on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that VG could surge by 46.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.40% to reach $13.87/share. It started the day trading at $7.62 and traded between $7.40 and $7.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VG’s 50-day SMA is 8.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.77. The stock has a high of $13.75 for the year while the low is $7.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.59%, as 14.13M CIM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.18% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 746,314 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,781,000 shares of VG, with a total valuation of $235,567,710. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more VG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $193,754,121 worth of shares.

Similarly, Scopia Capital Management LP increased its Vonage Holdings Corp. shares by 33.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,693,319 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,931,050 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. which are valued at $92,494,153. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Vonage Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,122,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,029,200 shares and is now valued at $87,240,972. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.