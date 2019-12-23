Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC), New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV)?

The shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $99 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WEC Energy Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that WEC is Sector Weight in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Goldman thinks that WEC is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $92.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.09.

The shares of the company added by 0.73% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $91.95 while ending the day at $92.85. During the trading session, a total of 2.58 million shares were traded which represents a -79.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. WEC had ended its last session trading at $92.18. WEC Energy Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $29.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.44, with a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 WEC 52-week low price stands at $66.75 while its 52-week high price is $98.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WEC Energy Group Inc. generated 20.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.16%. WEC Energy Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.88% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.08 and traded between $1.92 and $1.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NBEV’s 50-day SMA is 2.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.84. The stock has a high of $7.79 for the year while the low is $1.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.99%, as 21.25M WEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.24% of New Age Beverages Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NBEV shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 152,942 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,453,427 shares of NBEV, with a total valuation of $9,619,402. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NBEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,783,160 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New Age Beverages Corporation shares by 3.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,251,069 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 46,783 shares of New Age Beverages Corporation which are valued at $2,702,309. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its New Age Beverages Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 71,595 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 914,906 shares and is now valued at $1,976,197. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of New Age Beverages Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.