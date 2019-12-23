Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX), Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)?

The shares of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $65 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on September 25, 2019, to Buy the TPTX stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on July 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. Wells Fargo was of a view that TPTX is Outperform in its latest report on May 13, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that TPTX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.95.

The shares of the company added by 1.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $61.7877 while ending the day at $63.25. During the trading session, a total of 4.17 million shares were traded which represents a -885.27% decline from the average session volume which is 423350.0 shares. TPTX had ended its last session trading at $62.08. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 36.60 TPTX 52-week low price stands at $24.21 while its 52-week high price is $62.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. generated 172.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on August 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Mizuho also rated SHLX as Downgrade on July 17, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that SHLX could surge by 4.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.61% to reach $20.73/share. It started the day trading at $19.99 and traded between $19.61 and $19.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHLX’s 50-day SMA is 20.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.42. The stock has a high of $21.99 for the year while the low is $15.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.98%, as 3.66M TPTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.96% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.28, while the P/B ratio is 1.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 724.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more SHLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -512,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,453,393 shares of SHLX, with a total valuation of $441,433,706. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more SHLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $293,118,902 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,985,355 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -285,400 shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. which are valued at $196,312,079. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,567,609 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,245,222 shares and is now valued at $181,761,065. Following these latest developments, around 46.96% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.