Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF), PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)?

The shares of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $49 price target. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TCF Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 28, 2019, to Neutral the TCF stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that TCF is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TCF is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.32.

The shares of the company added by 0.73% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $46.22 while ending the day at $46.74. During the trading session, a total of 3.19 million shares were traded which represents a -206.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. TCF had ended its last session trading at $46.40. TCF Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.52, with a beta of 1.54. TCF 52-week low price stands at $34.62 while its 52-week high price is $47.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.06%. TCF Financial Corporation has the potential to record 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 22, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) is now rated as Overweight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated PDLI as Reiterated on February 23, 2016, with its price target of $4 suggesting that PDLI could down by -11.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.18% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.495 and traded between $3.34 and $3.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PDLI’s 50-day SMA is 2.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.98. The stock has a high of $3.89 for the year while the low is $2.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.17%, as 12.43M TCF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.20% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 50.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more PDLI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -835,029 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,212,232 shares of PDLI, with a total valuation of $31,657,919. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PDLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,600,219 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its PDL BioPharma Inc. shares by 3.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,364,285 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 343,203 shares of PDL BioPharma Inc. which are valued at $29,029,284. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PDL BioPharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,085,747 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,062,223 shares and is now valued at $18,792,891. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of PDL BioPharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.