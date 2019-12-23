Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG), Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)?

The shares of Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $45 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Principal Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that PFG is Hold in its latest report on October 17, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that PFG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 62.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $58.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $54.64 while ending the day at $55.05. During the trading session, a total of 2.62 million shares were traded which represents a -178.25% decline from the average session volume which is 942440.0 shares. PFG had ended its last session trading at $55.10. Principal Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $15.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.95, with a beta of 1.53. PFG 52-week low price stands at $40.42 while its 52-week high price is $60.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.23 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.76%. Principal Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Cowen also rated OIS as Reiterated on May 06, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that OIS could down by -0.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.04% to reach $16.02/share. It started the day trading at $16.98 and traded between $16.03 and $16.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OIS’s 50-day SMA is 15.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.80. The stock has a high of $21.27 for the year while the low is $11.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.20%, as 3.18M PFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.35% of Oil States International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 497.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more OIS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 35,878 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,043,501 shares of OIS, with a total valuation of $144,153,406. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $137,557,051 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Oil States International Inc. shares by 0.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,952,675 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -22,813 shares of Oil States International Inc. which are valued at $94,885,640. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Oil States International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 332 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,084,310 shares and is now valued at $81,043,901. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Oil States International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.