Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP), Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)?

The shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Phillips 66 Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. Jefferies was of a view that PSXP is Hold in its latest report on January 28, 2019. Jefferies thinks that PSXP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $60.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.94.

The shares of the company added by 3.72% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $59.90 while ending the day at $62.52. During the trading session, a total of 3.63 million shares were traded which represents a -790.6% decline from the average session volume which is 408130.0 shares. PSXP had ended its last session trading at $60.28. Phillips 66 Partners LP currently has a market cap of $13.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.86, with a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 PSXP 52-week low price stands at $40.76 while its 52-week high price is $60.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.92 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Phillips 66 Partners LP generated 655.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.48%. Phillips 66 Partners LP has the potential to record 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $200. UBS also rated ECL as Downgrade on April 18, 2019, with its price target of $186 suggesting that ECL could surge by 5.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $191.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.29% to reach $201.40/share. It started the day trading at $193.38 and traded between $189.03 and $191.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ECL’s 50-day SMA is 189.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 190.76. The stock has a high of $209.87 for the year while the low is $135.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.54%, as 3.45M PSXP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of Ecolab Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.22, while the P/B ratio is 6.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.22% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cascade Investment LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,685,554 shares of ECL, with a total valuation of $5,728,072,365. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ECL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,107,729,724 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ecolab Inc. shares by 4.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,228,108 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 525,115 shares of Ecolab Inc. which are valued at $2,469,290,920. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ecolab Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 20,938 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,541,394 shares and is now valued at $2,154,432,018. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Ecolab Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.