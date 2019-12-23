Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)?

The shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $130 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Phillips 66, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on October 02, 2019, to Outperform the PSX stock while also putting a $135 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 115. Citigroup was of a view that PSX is Buy in its latest report on June 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PSX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 126.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $129.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.53.

The shares of the company added by 0.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $112.85 while ending the day at $113.35. During the trading session, a total of 4.0 million shares were traded which represents a -59.54% decline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. PSX had ended its last session trading at $112.81. Phillips 66 debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PSX 52-week low price stands at $78.44 while its 52-week high price is $119.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Phillips 66 generated 2.27 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -56.59%. Phillips 66 has the potential to record 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.21% to reach $12.80/share. It started the day trading at $10.88 and traded between $10.72 and $10.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FBP’s 50-day SMA is 10.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.50. The stock has a high of $11.94 for the year while the low is $7.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.29%, as 1.77M PSX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.83% of First BanCorp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FBP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 332,383 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,065,935 shares of FBP, with a total valuation of $315,692,318. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FBP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $238,386,393 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its First BanCorp. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,267,312 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,344 shares of First BanCorp. which are valued at $191,806,776. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its First BanCorp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,311,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,868,540 shares and is now valued at $93,119,670. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of First BanCorp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.