Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)?

The shares of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on September 11, 2019. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Paychex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on August 15, 2019, to Underweight the PAYX stock while also putting a $74 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PAYX is Neutral in its latest report on January 08, 2019. MoffettNathanson thinks that PAYX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 79.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.60.

The shares of the company added by 0.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $84.77 while ending the day at $85.53. During the trading session, a total of 3.72 million shares were traded which represents a -159.93% decline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. PAYX had ended its last session trading at $85.00. Paychex Inc. currently has a market cap of $30.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.40, with a beta of 0.86. Paychex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 PAYX 52-week low price stands at $61.32 while its 52-week high price is $88.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Paychex Inc. generated 642.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.14%. Paychex Inc. has the potential to record 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotia Howard Weil published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is now rated as Sector Perform. Mizuho also rated PXD as Upgrade on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $191 suggesting that PXD could surge by 16.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $147.21/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.26% to reach $176.27/share. It started the day trading at $148.83 and traded between $146.29 and $147.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PXD’s 50-day SMA is 132.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 139.29. The stock has a high of $178.22 for the year while the low is $114.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.54%, as 3.84M PAYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.34% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.26, while the P/B ratio is 2.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PXD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 19,237 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,140,986 shares of PXD, with a total valuation of $1,679,943,650. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PXD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,527,571,793 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares by 0.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,183,970 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 49,321 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company which are valued at $1,046,238,725. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 85,771 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,099,693 shares and is now valued at $1,035,464,753. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.