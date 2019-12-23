Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)?

The shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on July 26, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on July 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 57. Wolfe Research was of a view that XRAY is Peer Perform in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Barrington Research thinks that XRAY is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $56.695 while ending the day at $56.85. During the trading session, a total of 3.12 million shares were traded which represents a -107.87% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. XRAY had ended its last session trading at $57.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. currently has a market cap of $12.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 79.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.02, with a beta of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 XRAY 52-week low price stands at $34.93 while its 52-week high price is $60.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. generated 226.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.75%. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has the potential to record 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. JP Morgan also rated RIGL as Resumed on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that RIGL could surge by 71.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.93% to reach $7.43/share. It started the day trading at $2.11 and traded between $2.01 and $2.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIGL’s 50-day SMA is 2.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.15. The stock has a high of $2.69 for the year while the low is $1.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.37%, as 11.25M XRAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.73% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more RIGL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,749,154 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,329,857 shares of RIGL, with a total valuation of $52,258,880. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more RIGL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,275,780 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 4.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,072,659 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 568,798 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $29,282,756. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,108,695 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,756,816 shares and is now valued at $19,615,268. Following these latest developments, around 0.28% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.