Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)?

The shares of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $50 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Datadog Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. William Blair was of a view that DDOG is Outperform in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Stifel thinks that DDOG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.27.

The shares of the company added by 1.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $37.60 while ending the day at $38.51. During the trading session, a total of 3.34 million shares were traded which represents a -51.87% decline from the average session volume which is 2.2 million shares. DDOG had ended its last session trading at $38.10. Datadog Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 DDOG 52-week low price stands at $27.55 while its 52-week high price is $44.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Datadog Inc. generated 760.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. Datadog Inc. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. Even though the stock has been trading at $121.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.47% to reach $136.11/share. It started the day trading at $124.30 and traded between $121.54 and $123.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTWO’s 50-day SMA is 121.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 114.71. The stock has a high of $135.70 for the year while the low is $84.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.07%, as 2.59M DDOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.46, while the P/B ratio is 6.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TTWO shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 443,781 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,167,685 shares of TTWO, with a total valuation of $1,476,548,575. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TTWO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $677,449,238 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,108,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 80,138 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. which are valued at $619,932,736. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 119,972 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,136,539 shares and is now valued at $380,619,008. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.