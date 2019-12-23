Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)?

The shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $88 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Consolidated Edison Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Neutral the ED stock while also putting a $92 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $98. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that ED is Overweight in its latest report on September 23, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that ED is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $91.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.53.

The shares of the company added by 1.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $89.78 while ending the day at $90.63. During the trading session, a total of 3.03 million shares were traded which represents a -94.23% decline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. ED had ended its last session trading at $89.70. Consolidated Edison Inc. currently has a market cap of $30.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.69, with a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ED 52-week low price stands at $73.29 while its 52-week high price is $94.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.54 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Consolidated Edison Inc. generated 253.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Consolidated Edison Inc. has the potential to record 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on June 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $53. Credit Suisse also rated CRTX as Initiated on June 03, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that CRTX could down by -90.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 39.50% to reach $34.75/share. It started the day trading at $68.93 and traded between $47.61 and $66.08 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $48.00 for the year while the low is $19.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 666996.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.53%, as 656,791 ED shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.01% of Cortexyme Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 92.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 69.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 138.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 86.14% over the last six months.

Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more CRTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,163,000 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 51.21% of Cortexyme Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.