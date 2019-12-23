Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)?

The shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on July 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $17 price target. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brandywine Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $16.50. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that BDN is Sector Weight in its latest report on December 20, 2018. Evercore ISI thinks that BDN is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.74.

The shares of the company added by 1.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.55 while ending the day at $15.67. During the trading session, a total of 2.75 million shares were traded which represents a -97.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. BDN had ended its last session trading at $15.45. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a market cap of $2.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.03, with a beta of 0.88. BDN 52-week low price stands at $12.32 while its 52-week high price is $16.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Brandywine Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.03 and traded between $0.7548 and $0.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HDSN's 50-day SMA is 0.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.03. The stock has a high of $2.25 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.33%, as 4.07M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.34% of Hudson Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 449.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC sold more HDSN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC selling -122,381 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,296,265 shares of HDSN, with a total valuation of $2,938,645. Cooper Creek Partners Management … meanwhile bought more HDSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,711,289 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pekin Hardy Strauss, Inc. increased its Hudson Technologies Inc. shares by 6.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,373,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,832 shares of Hudson Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,623,650. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Hudson Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 218,015 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,474,554 shares and is now valued at $1,008,595. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Hudson Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.