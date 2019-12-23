Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)?

The shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2018. DA Davidson was of a view that BKCC is Neutral in its latest report on April 28, 2016. Keefe Bruyette thinks that BKCC is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.88 while ending the day at $4.90. During the trading session, a total of 2.67 million shares were traded which represents a -598.33% decline from the average session volume which is 382910.0 shares. BKCC had ended its last session trading at $4.98. BKCC 52-week low price stands at $4.58 while its 52-week high price is $6.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has the potential to record 0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Deutsche Bank also rated GO as Initiated on July 16, 2019, with its price target of $40 suggesting that GO could surge by 23.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.23% to reach $42.88/share. It started the day trading at $32.99 and traded between $31.67 and $32.99 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $47.57 for the year while the low is $27.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.23%, as 2.98M BKCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.59% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4123.75, while the P/B ratio is 3.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 880.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AllianceBernstein LP bought more GO shares, increasing its portfolio by 69.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AllianceBernstein LP purchasing 730,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,777,982 shares of GO, with a total valuation of $58,904,544. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,350,187 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares by 14.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,366,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -230,207 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. which are valued at $45,273,238. In the same vein, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 617,165 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,259,233 shares and is now valued at $41,718,389. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.