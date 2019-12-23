Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)?

The shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $37 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allogene Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 04, 2019, to Buy the ALLO stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $37. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Guggenheim was of a view that ALLO is Neutral in its latest report on May 31, 2019. Stifel thinks that ALLO is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.51 while ending the day at $26.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.8 million shares were traded which represents a -441.76% decline from the average session volume which is 517260.0 shares. ALLO had ended its last session trading at $27.00. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 15.30 ALLO 52-week low price stands at $23.37 while its 52-week high price is $33.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allogene Therapeutics Inc. generated 160.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.0%. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.60% to reach $23.14/share. It started the day trading at $24.96 and traded between $23.2706 and $24.86 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $24.22 for the year while the low is $15.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 874008.54 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.66%, as 859,500 ALLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.09% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 693.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.67%.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PING shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,865,312 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.