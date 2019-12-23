Is It Crazy To Buy TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) And CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

The shares of TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TOTAL S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that TOT is Outperform in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Citigroup thinks that TOT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $65.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $54.235 while ending the day at $54.37. During the trading session, a total of 2.35 million shares were traded which represents a -9.49% decline from the average session volume which is 2.15 million shares. TOT had ended its last session trading at $54.41. TOTAL S.A. currently has a market cap of $141.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 30.79, with a beta of 0.74. TOTAL S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TOT 52-week low price stands at $47.70 while its 52-week high price is $58.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TOTAL S.A. generated 27.45 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.54%. TOTAL S.A. has the potential to record 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Barclays also rated CNP as Downgrade on November 21, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that CNP could surge by 4.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.19% to reach $28.10/share. It started the day trading at $27.25 and traded between $26.61 and $26.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNP’s 50-day SMA is 26.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.80. The stock has a high of $31.42 for the year while the low is $24.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.30%, as 14.76M TOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.94% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.21, while the P/B ratio is 2.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CNP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,197,125 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,219,450 shares of CNP, with a total valuation of $1,429,869,692. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $778,233,997 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,202,427 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -131,856 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. which are valued at $668,091,607. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,159,421 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,097,010 shares and is now valued at $346,222,566. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.