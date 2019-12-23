Is It Crazy To Buy Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) And Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

The shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Consumer Edge Research in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. Consumer Edge Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newell Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2019, to Buy the NWL stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that NWL is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 26, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that NWL is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.32.

The shares of the company added by 4.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.82 while ending the day at $19.86. During the trading session, a total of 12.86 million shares were traded which represents a -217.46% decline from the average session volume which is 4.05 million shares. NWL had ended its last session trading at $18.95. Newell Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 NWL 52-week low price stands at $13.04 while its 52-week high price is $22.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Newell Brands Inc. generated 465.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.62%. Newell Brands Inc. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $117. Argus also rated HAS as Upgrade on July 26, 2019, with its price target of $145 suggesting that HAS could surge by 9.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $104.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.76% to reach $115.07/share. It started the day trading at $105.55 and traded between $103.47 and $103.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAS’s 50-day SMA is 101.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 104.06. The stock has a high of $126.87 for the year while the low is $76.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.91%, as 5.80M NWL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.58% of Hasbro Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 48.41, while the P/B ratio is 7.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 406,582 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,355,551 shares of HAS, with a total valuation of $1,459,959,537. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more HAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,458,651,166 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Hasbro Inc. shares by 3.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,541,801 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 196,356 shares of Hasbro Inc. which are valued at $665,301,162. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hasbro Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,514 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,018,811 shares and is now valued at $510,413,079. Following these latest developments, around 7.49% of Hasbro Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.