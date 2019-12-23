Is It Crazy To Buy National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) And Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

The shares of National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $75 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Retail Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2019, to Neutral the NNN stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that NNN is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 14, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that NNN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.80.

The shares of the company added by 0.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $52.08 while ending the day at $52.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a -111.71% decline from the average session volume which is 940290.0 shares. NNN had ended its last session trading at $52.22. National Retail Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.74, with a beta of 0.03. NNN 52-week low price stands at $45.45 while its 52-week high price is $59.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.14%. National Retail Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on August 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.10% to reach $15.92/share. It started the day trading at $11.85 and traded between $11.55 and $11.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TME’s 50-day SMA is 12.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.57. The stock has a high of $19.97 for the year while the low is $11.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.01%, as 31.31M NNN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.37% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 66.69, while the P/B ratio is 3.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TME shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 2,208,525 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,958,289 shares of TME, with a total valuation of $757,711,532. Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… meanwhile bought more TME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $304,778,143 worth of shares.

Similarly, D1 Capital Partners LLC increased its Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares by 24.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,200,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,700,000 shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group which are valued at $300,806,000. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,157,909 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,104,538 shares and is now valued at $200,179,407. Following these latest developments, around 100.00% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.