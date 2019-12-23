Is It Crazy To Buy Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) And Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

The shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $13 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on February 15, 2018, to Buy the INO stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2017. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on September 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Piper Jaffray was of a view that INO is Overweight in its latest report on June 08, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that INO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 24, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.12 while ending the day at $3.30. During the trading session, a total of 2.64 million shares were traded which represents a -226.23% decline from the average session volume which is 809560.0 shares. INO had ended its last session trading at $3.44. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 INO 52-week low price stands at $1.91 while its 52-week high price is $5.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 15.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.93%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Morgan Stanley also rated YEXT as Reiterated on October 16, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that YEXT could surge by 24.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.64% to reach $18.79/share. It started the day trading at $14.33 and traded between $13.55 and $14.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YEXT’s 50-day SMA is 15.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.76. The stock has a high of $23.32 for the year while the low is $12.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.09%, as 6.28M INO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.46% of Yext Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 928.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more YEXT shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 1,141,393 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,652,903 shares of YEXT, with a total valuation of $166,609,106. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more YEXT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $152,025,631 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Yext Inc. shares by 5.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,524,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 381,101 shares of Yext Inc. which are valued at $129,880,723. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Yext Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 511,205 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,388,287 shares and is now valued at $110,261,834. Following these latest developments, around 6.80% of Yext Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.