Is It Crazy To Buy Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) And Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)

The shares of Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 02, 2017. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hope Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FIG Partners Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.09 while ending the day at $15.13. During the trading session, a total of 2.4 million shares were traded which represents a -323.91% decline from the average session volume which is 566160.0 shares. HOPE had ended its last session trading at $15.38. Hope Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.39, with a beta of 1.53. HOPE 52-week low price stands at $11.37 while its 52-week high price is $15.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.94%. Hope Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.35. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.08% to reach $3.52/share. It started the day trading at $5.46 and traded between $5.25 and $5.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVM’s 50-day SMA is 4.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.38. The stock has a high of $5.83 for the year while the low is $1.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 769003.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.64%, as 820,065 HOPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.46% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.19, while the P/B ratio is 2.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 107.31% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.