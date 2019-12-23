Is It Crazy To Buy Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) And SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM)

The shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $50 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hancock Whitney Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Outperform rating by Hovde Group in its report released on January 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Raymond James was of a view that HWC is Outperform in its latest report on January 07, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.22.

The shares of the company added by 0.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $43.72 while ending the day at $43.98. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a -320.96% decline from the average session volume which is 490710.0 shares. HWC had ended its last session trading at $43.84. Hancock Whitney Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.45, with a beta of 1.41. HWC 52-week low price stands at $32.59 while its 52-week high price is $44.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.74%. Hancock Whitney Corporation has the potential to record 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on July 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.22% to reach $12.33/share. It started the day trading at $9.145 and traded between $8.98 and $9.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLM’s 50-day SMA is 8.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.28. The stock has a high of $11.53 for the year while the low is $7.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.69%, as 16.56M HWC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.98% of SLM Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.95, while the P/B ratio is 1.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SLM shares, increasing its portfolio by 86.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 22,425,053 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,373,665 shares of SLM, with a total valuation of $412,627,362.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SLM Corporation shares by 1.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,412,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -681,639 shares of SLM Corporation which are valued at $302,071,918. In the same vein, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its SLM Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,064,647 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,089,099 shares and is now valued at $222,540,014. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of SLM Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.