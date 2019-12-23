Is It Crazy To Buy CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) And Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

The shares of CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2017. The Financial company has also assigned a $34 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CoreCivic Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2016, to Buy the CXW stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2016. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on October 20, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. SunTrust was of a view that CXW is Buy in its latest report on October 12, 2016. SunTrust thinks that CXW is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 01, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.83.

The shares of the company added by 2.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.10 while ending the day at $17.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.47 million shares were traded which represents a -167.6% decline from the average session volume which is 921180.0 shares. CXW had ended its last session trading at $17.08. CoreCivic Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.84, with a beta of 1.03. CoreCivic Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CXW 52-week low price stands at $14.68 while its 52-week high price is $24.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CoreCivic Inc. generated 73.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. CoreCivic Inc. has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.70% to reach $30.75/share. It started the day trading at $26.11 and traded between $23.07 and $23.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRNA’s 50-day SMA is 20.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.61. The stock has a high of $27.68 for the year while the low is $9.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.04%, as 3.63M CXW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.78% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 842.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 51.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more DRNA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 50,322 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,202,425 shares of DRNA, with a total valuation of $149,230,346. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DRNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $96,658,355 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ecor1 Capital LLC increased its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 19.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,962,978 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 646,571 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $95,349,251. In the same vein, Bridger Management LLC increased its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,512,869 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,658,196 shares and is now valued at $63,956,196. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.