Is It Crazy To Buy Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) And TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

The shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been pegged with a rating of Accumulate by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on August 26, 2019. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Speculative Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on August 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50. Stephens was of a view that AXAS is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 06, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that AXAS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 19, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.91.

The shares of the company added by 4.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.42 while ending the day at $0.44. During the trading session, a total of 6.09 million shares were traded which represents a -236.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. AXAS had ended its last session trading at $0.42. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation currently has a market cap of $72.94 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.62, with a beta of 1.81. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AXAS 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $1.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Abraxas Petroleum Corporation generated 7.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.15% to reach $28.51/share. It started the day trading at $20.635 and traded between $20.34 and $20.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTI’s 50-day SMA is 20.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.20. The stock has a high of $28.57 for the year while the low is $18.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.99%, as 9.57M AXAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.15% of TechnipFMC plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more FTI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -11.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -4,424,825 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,163,121 shares of FTI, with a total valuation of $662,473,200. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $534,930,978 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Eagle Investment Management… decreased its TechnipFMC plc shares by 11.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,082,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,360,471 shares of TechnipFMC plc which are valued at $510,241,139. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its TechnipFMC plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 286,351 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,989,197 shares and is now valued at $433,116,471. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of TechnipFMC plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.