Is A Downturn Overdue? TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)?

The shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on June 13, 2017, to Buy the TCON stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 21, 2016. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $10. ROTH Capital was of a view that TCON is Buy in its latest report on July 29, 2015. Stifel thinks that TCON is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.25 while ending the day at $2.44. During the trading session, a total of 5.58 million shares were traded which represents a -18267.23% decline from the average session volume which is 30400.0 shares. TCON had ended its last session trading at $2.49. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 TCON 52-week low price stands at $2.42 while its 52-week high price is $17.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 19.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -52.94%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.51% to reach $26.44/share. It started the day trading at $24.85 and traded between $24.01 and $24.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUN’s 50-day SMA is 23.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.60. The stock has a high of $25.66 for the year while the low is $17.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.25%, as 2.61M TCON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.29% of Huntsman Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.84, while the P/B ratio is 2.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HUN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -74,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,662,746 shares of HUN, with a total valuation of $512,631,315. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $288,278,554 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by 2.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,887,561 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -301,429 shares of Huntsman Corporation which are valued at $246,276,630. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 129,156 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,039,533 shares and is now valued at $136,614,236. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Huntsman Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.