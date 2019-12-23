Is A Downturn Overdue? The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)?

The shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $74 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Progressive Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $79. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 78. B. Riley FBR was of a view that PGR is Buy in its latest report on June 13, 2019. Barclays thinks that PGR is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 73.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $83.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.37.

The shares of the company added by 0.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $71.395 while ending the day at $71.76. During the trading session, a total of 5.24 million shares were traded which represents a -46.08% decline from the average session volume which is 3.59 million shares. PGR had ended its last session trading at $71.11. The Progressive Corporation currently has a market cap of $41.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 0.62. PGR 52-week low price stands at $56.71 while its 52-week high price is $84.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.01%. The Progressive Corporation has the potential to record 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) is now rated as Overweight. Maxim Group also rated STL as Reiterated on July 26, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that STL could surge by 14.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.33% to reach $24.88/share. It started the day trading at $21.55 and traded between $21.22 and $21.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STL’s 50-day SMA is 20.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.27. The stock has a high of $22.17 for the year while the low is $15.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.16%, as 10.85M PGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.46% of Sterling Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.56, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more STL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -350,995 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,966,647 shares of STL, with a total valuation of $387,298,932. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more STL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $343,914,763 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Sterling Bancorp shares by 4.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,922,492 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -746,034 shares of Sterling Bancorp which are valued at $325,137,287. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Sterling Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 682,661 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,051,233 shares and is now valued at $205,246,178. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Sterling Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.