Is A Downturn Overdue? The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)?

The shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas advised investors in its research note published on August 16, 2019, to Outperform the GT stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2019. Longbow was of a view that GT is Underperform in its latest report on February 11, 2019. Argus thinks that GT is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.10 while ending the day at $15.17. During the trading session, a total of 6.77 million shares were traded which represents a -149.86% decline from the average session volume which is 2.71 million shares. GT had ended its last session trading at $15.68. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company currently has a market cap of $3.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.97, with a beta of 1.73. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GT 52-week low price stands at $10.74 while its 52-week high price is $22.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company generated 868.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.33%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has the potential to record 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Wedbush also rated GRUB as Downgrade on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that GRUB could down by -26.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.99% to reach $38.64/share. It started the day trading at $49.06 and traded between $47.64 and $48.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRUB’s 50-day SMA is 44.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.26. The stock has a high of $87.98 for the year while the low is $32.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.84%, as 20.19M GT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.16% of Grubhub Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1166.19, while the P/B ratio is 2.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.15% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,309,355 shares of GRUB, with a total valuation of $530,779,388. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more GRUB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $431,346,780 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Grubhub Inc. shares by 3.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,218,791 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 287,542 shares of Grubhub Inc. which are valued at $354,394,268. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Grubhub Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,866,422 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,631,816 shares and is now valued at $329,083,906. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Grubhub Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.