Is A Downturn Overdue? TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA), Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)?

The shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TEGNA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Market Perform the TGNA stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Evercore ISI was of a view that TGNA is Outperform in its latest report on March 25, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that TGNA is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.25.

The shares of the company added by 2.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.655 while ending the day at $16.94. During the trading session, a total of 4.96 million shares were traded which represents a -211.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. TGNA had ended its last session trading at $16.60. TEGNA Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.62, with a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 TGNA 52-week low price stands at $10.24 while its 52-week high price is $16.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TEGNA Inc. generated 9.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -174.07%. TEGNA Inc. has the potential to record 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.14% to reach $43.93/share. It started the day trading at $35.2832 and traded between $34.42 and $35.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MOMO’s 50-day SMA is 36.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.49. The stock has a high of $40.87 for the year while the low is $22.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.26%, as 4.77M TGNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.46% of Momo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.69, while the P/B ratio is 4.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more MOMO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 53,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,409,903 shares of MOMO, with a total valuation of $501,932,669. J.O. Hambro Capital Management Lt… meanwhile bought more MOMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $412,557,240 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its Momo Inc. shares by 12.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,797,919 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,014,716 shares of Momo Inc. which are valued at $254,446,108. In the same vein, Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its Momo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,647 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,475,547 shares and is now valued at $204,949,724. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Momo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.