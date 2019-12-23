Is A Downturn Overdue? Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)?

The shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2019. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pitney Bowes Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on June 01, 2018, to Buy the PBI stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sidoti Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2017. Loop Capital was of a view that PBI is Hold in its latest report on July 28, 2017. Sidoti thinks that PBI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.83 while ending the day at $4.02. During the trading session, a total of 13.04 million shares were traded which represents a -428.07% decline from the average session volume which is 2.47 million shares. PBI had ended its last session trading at $4.09. Pitney Bowes Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 121.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 PBI 52-week low price stands at $3.14 while its 52-week high price is $8.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pitney Bowes Inc. generated 514.85 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -58.33%. Pitney Bowes Inc. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on March 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) is now rated as Buy. JMP Securities also rated RWT as Upgrade on March 04, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that RWT could surge by 8.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.06% to reach $18.10/share. It started the day trading at $16.68 and traded between $16.54 and $16.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RWT’s 50-day SMA is 16.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.41. The stock has a high of $17.28 for the year while the low is $14.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.92%, as 5.98M PBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.38% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 826.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.40%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RWT shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,209,410 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,424,427 shares of RWT, with a total valuation of $265,747,229. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more RWT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $186,463,837 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Redwood Trust Inc. shares by 15.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,198,115 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,504,046 shares of Redwood Trust Inc. which are valued at $181,185,501. Following these latest developments, around 1.39% of Redwood Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.