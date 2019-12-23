Is A Downturn Overdue? KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE), Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)?

The shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on May 30, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Buy the KLXE stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.01 while ending the day at $6.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.96 million shares were traded which represents a -442.85% decline from the average session volume which is 360220.0 shares. KLXE had ended its last session trading at $6.90. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 KLXE 52-week low price stands at $4.12 while its 52-week high price is $30.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. generated 121.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 350.0%. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $31.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.12% to reach $36.97/share. It started the day trading at $34.45 and traded between $34.22 and $34.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRE’s 50-day SMA is 34.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.63. The stock has a high of $36.04 for the year while the low is $24.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.17%, as 5.48M KLXE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.49% of Duke Realty Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.71, while the P/B ratio is 2.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 877,648 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,633,238 shares of DRE, with a total valuation of $2,062,717,313. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $916,877,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Duke Realty Corporation shares by 1.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,458,650 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 457,554 shares of Duke Realty Corporation which are valued at $895,635,307. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Duke Realty Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,231,444 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,556,724 shares and is now valued at $652,825,550. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Duke Realty Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.