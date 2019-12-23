Is A Downturn Overdue? Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)?

The shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $30 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Granite Construction Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2019, to Neutral the GVA stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $41. B. Riley FBR was of a view that GVA is Buy in its latest report on April 29, 2019. Goldman thinks that GVA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.59.

The shares of the company added by 0.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.55 while ending the day at $28.02. During the trading session, a total of 6.18 million shares were traded which represents a -555.63% decline from the average session volume which is 943150.0 shares. GVA had ended its last session trading at $27.83. Granite Construction Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 GVA 52-week low price stands at $22.55 while its 52-week high price is $49.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Granite Construction Incorporated generated 184.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.79%. Granite Construction Incorporated has the potential to record -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $104. Even though the stock has been trading at $110.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.98% to reach $104.74/share. It started the day trading at $111.72 and traded between $110.3124 and $111.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLT’s 50-day SMA is 100.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 94.04. The stock has a high of $110.67 for the year while the low is $65.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.43%, as 6.28M GVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.26% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more HLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 2,620,817 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,854,310 shares of HLT, with a total valuation of $2,714,702,550. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,231,767,440 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares by 1.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,112,135 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 307,160 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,691,774,175. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,440 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,864,030 shares and is now valued at $1,455,723,150. Following these latest developments, around 1.59% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.