Is A Downturn Overdue? Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC), Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)?

The shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 27, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $60 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exelon Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Overweight the EXC stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on June 07, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $52. Wells Fargo was of a view that EXC is Outperform in its latest report on April 02, 2019. Goldman thinks that EXC is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.66. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.17.

The shares of the company added by 1.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $44.98 while ending the day at $45.45. During the trading session, a total of 11.93 million shares were traded which represents a -77.72% decline from the average session volume which is 6.71 million shares. EXC had ended its last session trading at $44.98. Exelon Corporation currently has a market cap of $44.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 41.25, with a beta of 0.24. Exelon Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EXC 52-week low price stands at $43.10 while its 52-week high price is $51.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.92 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Exelon Corporation generated 1.99 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.96%. Exelon Corporation has the potential to record 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CLSA published a research note on August 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.49% to reach $45.46/share. It started the day trading at $39.1323 and traded between $38.055 and $39.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SE’s 50-day SMA is 33.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.66. The stock has a high of $39.20 for the year while the low is $10.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.25%, as 29.65M EXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 46.46% of Sea Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.10% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tiger Global Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,598,500 shares of SE, with a total valuation of $503,688,440. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more SE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $455,515,327 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its Sea Limited shares by 178.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,957,037 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,657,037 shares of Sea Limited which are valued at $442,888,650. In the same vein, Charles-Lim Capital Ltd. increased its Sea Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,007,114 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,490,288 shares and is now valued at $388,560,268. Following these latest developments, around 1.87% of Sea Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.