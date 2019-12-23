Is A Downturn Overdue? Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN), Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)?

The shares of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eaton Corporation plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Neutral the ETN stock while also putting a $98 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by HSBC Securities in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 96. Oppenheimer was of a view that ETN is Outperform in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that ETN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 82.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $98.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.17.

The shares of the company added by 0.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $94.08 while ending the day at $94.40. During the trading session, a total of 4.63 million shares were traded which represents a -108.76% decline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. ETN had ended its last session trading at $94.24. Eaton Corporation plc currently has a market cap of $38.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.42, with a beta of 1.43. Eaton Corporation plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ETN 52-week low price stands at $64.46 while its 52-week high price is $94.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eaton Corporation plc generated 549.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.95%. Eaton Corporation plc has the potential to record 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.94% to reach $38.10/share. It started the day trading at $36.39 and traded between $35.54 and $36.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HZNP’s 50-day SMA is 30.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.00. The stock has a high of $35.83 for the year while the low is $17.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.69%, as 8.50M ETN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.58% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 188.96, while the P/B ratio is 4.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 33.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 52.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HZNP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 390,255 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,887,676 shares of HZNP, with a total valuation of $553,578,019. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HZNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $316,074,627 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares by 6.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,350,575 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 596,300 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company which are valued at $306,511,849. In the same vein, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,380,863 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,352,099 shares and is now valued at $273,781,805. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.