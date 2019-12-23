Is A Downturn Overdue? CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)?

The shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $85 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CVS Health Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 61. Guggenheim was of a view that CVS is Buy in its latest report on April 18, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that CVS is worth Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $81.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.66.

The shares of the company added by 0.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $74.11 while ending the day at $74.58. During the trading session, a total of 8.15 million shares were traded which represents a -17.54% decline from the average session volume which is 6.93 million shares. CVS had ended its last session trading at $74.10. CVS Health Corporation currently has a market cap of $97.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.79, with a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CVS 52-week low price stands at $51.72 while its 52-week high price is $77.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CVS Health Corporation generated 5.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.3%. CVS Health Corporation has the potential to record 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $257. Raymond James also rated LULU as Initiated on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $275 suggesting that LULU could surge by 5.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $224.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.75% to reach $242.57/share. It started the day trading at $230.57 and traded between $224.3908 and $230.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LULU’s 50-day SMA is 214.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 186.89. The stock has a high of $235.50 for the year while the low is $110.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.86%, as 3.70M CVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.41% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 53.28, while the P/B ratio is 18.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LULU shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 36,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,387,623 shares of LULU, with a total valuation of $4,149,902,635. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LULU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,333,863,901 worth of shares.

Similarly, Jennison Associates LLC increased its Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares by 4.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,240,325 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 414,829 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. which are valued at $2,085,448,949. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 190,816 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,280,583 shares and is now valued at $1,191,774,777. Following these latest developments, around 4.22% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.