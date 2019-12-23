Is A Downturn Overdue? Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.29.

The shares of the company added by 0.83% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.81 while ending the day at $4.84. During the trading session, a total of 7.14 million shares were traded which represents a -146.96% decline from the average session volume which is 2.89 million shares. CLNY had ended its last session trading at $4.80. CLNY 52-week low price stands at $4.32 while its 52-week high price is $6.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 531.58%. Colony Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.15% to reach $27.80/share. It started the day trading at $25.67 and traded between $24.7887 and $25.52 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $27.48 for the year while the low is $17.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.18%, as 5.04M CLNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.85% of Dynatrace Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.76%.

AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more DT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,207,477 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Dynatrace Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.