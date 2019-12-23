Expensive Market, What To Buy? Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.152 while ending the day at $0.17. During the trading session, a total of 3.38 million shares were traded which represents a -184.24% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. ZN had ended its last session trading at $0.19. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 ZN 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $1.20.

The Zion Oil & Gas Inc. generated 3.38 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Wells Fargo also rated NET as Initiated on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $22.50 suggesting that NET could surge by 13.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.67% to reach $21.04/share. It started the day trading at $18.70 and traded between $17.80 and $18.12 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $22.08 for the year while the low is $14.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.75%, as 4.04M ZN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.14% of Cloudflare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.95%.

Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more NET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,379,660 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 9.62% of Cloudflare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.