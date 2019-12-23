Expensive Market, What To Buy? Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

The shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $265 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zebra Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 05, 2019, to Neutral the ZBRA stock while also putting a $250 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $265. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 255. Atlantic Equities was of a view that ZBRA is Overweight in its latest report on August 27, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that ZBRA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 245.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $248.90 while ending the day at $252.49. During the trading session, a total of 11.54 million shares were traded which represents a -2531.6% decline from the average session volume which is 438600.0 shares. ZBRA had ended its last session trading at $253.13. Zebra Technologies Corporation currently has a market cap of $13.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.80, with a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ZBRA 52-week low price stands at $140.95 while its 52-week high price is $260.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zebra Technologies Corporation generated 33.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.43%. Zebra Technologies Corporation has the potential to record 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Citigroup also rated UDR as Upgrade on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $54 suggesting that UDR could surge by 9.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.30% to reach $50.95/share. It started the day trading at $46.50 and traded between $45.88 and $46.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UDR’s 50-day SMA is 48.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.62. The stock has a high of $50.61 for the year while the low is $38.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.25%, as 5.57M ZBRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.92% of UDR Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.05, while the P/B ratio is 4.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,103,066 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,716,110 shares of UDR, with a total valuation of $2,292,759,086. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more UDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,050,034,703 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its UDR Inc. shares by 4.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,315,638 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,096,477 shares of UDR Inc. which are valued at $1,168,366,406. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its UDR Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,000,436 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,718,600 shares and is now valued at $995,528,730. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of UDR Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.