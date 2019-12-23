Expensive Market, What To Buy? New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on August 06, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on February 21, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.25. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that NYMT is Neutral in its latest report on March 24, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that NYMT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 19, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.09.

The shares of the company added by 0.72% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.21 while ending the day at $6.26. During the trading session, a total of 13.6 million shares were traded which represents a -315.76% decline from the average session volume which is 3.27 million shares. NYMT had ended its last session trading at $6.22. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.98, with a beta of 0.78. NYMT 52-week low price stands at $5.58 while its 52-week high price is $6.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 86.67%. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $300. Even though the stock has been trading at $297.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.17% to reach $302.75/share. It started the day trading at $301.85 and traded between $299.50 and $301.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIIB’s 50-day SMA is 283.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 247.84. The stock has a high of $344.00 for the year while the low is $215.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.99%, as 4.24M NYMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Biogen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.66, while the P/B ratio is 3.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more BIIB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -293,990 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,260,012 shares of BIIB, with a total valuation of $4,275,294,198. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BIIB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,146,895,768 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Biogen Inc. shares by 2.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,054,598 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -266,663 shares of Biogen Inc. which are valued at $3,014,469,026. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Biogen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 324,156 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,440,419 shares and is now valued at $2,530,522,020. Following these latest developments, around 0.63% of Biogen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.