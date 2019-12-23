Expensive Market, What To Buy? Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR), Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

The shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baker Hughes Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 22 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.05.

The shares of the company added by 0.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.88 while ending the day at $25.09. During the trading session, a total of 9.23 million shares were traded which represents a -66.04% decline from the average session volume which is 5.56 million shares. BKR had ended its last session trading at $24.97. Baker Hughes Company currently has a market cap of $25.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 124.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.58, with a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 BKR 52-week low price stands at $20.09 while its 52-week high price is $28.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Baker Hughes Company generated 2.81 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.81%. Baker Hughes Company has the potential to record 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.75% to reach $3.38/share. It started the day trading at $2.68 and traded between $2.61 and $2.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCO's 50-day SMA is 2.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.74. The stock has a high of $5.77 for the year while the low is $2.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.09%, as 7.34M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.19% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pacific Investment Management Co…. sold more CCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pacific Investment Management Co…. selling -729,824 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 104,253,797 shares of CCO, with a total valuation of $258,549,417. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $73,816,513 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mason Capital Management LLC increased its Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares by 449.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,366,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 15,839,730 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. which are valued at $48,029,560. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 10,301,009 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,399,368 shares and is now valued at $43,150,433. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.