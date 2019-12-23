Can Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Offer Investors Safety?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.08% on 12/20/19. The shares fell to a low of $43.26 before closing at $44.15. Intraday shares traded counted 66.78 million, which was -28.42% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 52.00M. AMD’s previous close was $42.83 while the outstanding shares total $1.08B. The firm has a beta of 3.08, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 219.65, and a growth ratio of 6.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.78, with weekly volatility at 2.25% and ATR at 1.28. The AMD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.03 and a $43.34 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Advanced Micro Devices Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $47.70 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.91 billion million total, with 1.86 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. recorded a total of 1.8 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.22% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 14.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.02 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 777.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.08B with the revenue now reading 0.11 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMD attractive?

In related news, Chief Technology Officer & EVP, Papermaster Mark D exercised an option 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 13. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 3.90, for a total value of 117,000. As the exercised an option deal closes, the Chief Technology Officer & EVP, Papermaster Mark D now sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,271,700. Also, President & CEO, Su Lisa T exercised an option 78,143 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 4.08 per share, with a total market value of 318,823. Following this completion of exercised an option, the President & CEO, Su Lisa T now holds 128,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,042,427. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

14 out of 40 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 22 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Advanced Micro Devices Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.30.