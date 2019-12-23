Analysts Turn Mixed On Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

The shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on October 14, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $42 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Toll Brothers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on September 25, 2019, to Outperform the TOL stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2019. SunTrust was of a view that TOL is Hold in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Raymond James thinks that TOL is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $40.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.70.

The shares of the company added by 2.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $39.15 while ending the day at $39.98. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -69.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. TOL had ended its last session trading at $39.01. TOL 52-week low price stands at $30.51 while its 52-week high price is $41.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Toll Brothers Inc. generated 1.29 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 46.1%. Toll Brothers Inc. has the potential to record 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on August 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.09% to reach $5.58/share. It started the day trading at $1.85 and traded between $1.71 and $1.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACOR’s 50-day SMA is 1.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.32. The stock has a high of $17.57 for the year while the low is $1.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.69%, as 11.75M TOL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 24.84% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ACOR shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 762,254 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,209,513 shares of ACOR, with a total valuation of $11,535,221. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ACOR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,405,318 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares by 3.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,932,417 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -216,034 shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $9,491,867. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 501,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,056,400 shares and is now valued at $6,490,240. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.