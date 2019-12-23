Analysts Turn Mixed On TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO), Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

The shares of TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TiVo Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on August 27, 2018, to Buy the TIVO stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $19.50. The stock was given Buy rating by BWS Financial in its report released on February 28, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that TIVO is Buy in its latest report on February 02, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that TIVO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.15 while ending the day at $8.21. During the trading session, a total of 4.11 million shares were traded which represents a -357.76% decline from the average session volume which is 898810.0 shares. TIVO had ended its last session trading at $8.38. TiVo Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TIVO 52-week low price stands at $6.61 while its 52-week high price is $11.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TiVo Corporation generated 144.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 214.29%. TiVo Corporation has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Citigroup also rated CXO as Downgrade on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $81 suggesting that CXO could surge by 17.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.29% to reach $101.58/share. It started the day trading at $84.41 and traded between $82.16 and $83.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CXO’s 50-day SMA is 71.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 88.51. The stock has a high of $126.54 for the year while the low is $61.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.02%, as 8.90M TIVO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.47% of Concho Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.26, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CXO shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 4,247,290 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,977,840 shares of CXO, with a total valuation of $1,812,392,070. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more CXO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,753,083,195 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Concho Resources Inc. shares by 2.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,146,561 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 469,711 shares of Concho Resources Inc. which are valued at $1,606,954,466. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Concho Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,129,155 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,149,601 shares and is now valued at $809,015,049. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Concho Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.