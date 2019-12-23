Analysts Turn Mixed On TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

The shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TG Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2019, to Buy the TGTX stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on March 09, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that TGTX is Buy in its latest report on December 01, 2017. H.C. Wainwright thinks that TGTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 204.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.45.

The shares of the company added by 2.64% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.745 while ending the day at $10.11. During the trading session, a total of 2.61 million shares were traded which represents a -48.18% decline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. TGTX had ended its last session trading at $9.85. TGTX 52-week low price stands at $3.32 while its 52-week high price is $10.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TG Therapeutics Inc. generated 44.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. TG Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $21.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.20% to reach $22.50/share. It started the day trading at $22.10 and traded between $20.72 and $21.01 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $22.67 for the year while the low is $14.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 727799.6 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.70%, as 722,705 TGTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of Oportun Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.21, while the P/B ratio is 1.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 143.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.10%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… bought more OPRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… purchasing 427,889 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,353,662 shares of OPRT, with a total valuation of $71,064,098. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more OPRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,781,943 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Oportun Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.