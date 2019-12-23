Analysts Turn Mixed On ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV), TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

The shares of ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $49 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ShockWave Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $39. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 64. Wells Fargo was of a view that SWAV is Market Perform in its latest report on April 01, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that SWAV is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.94.

The shares of the company added by 0.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $44.495 while ending the day at $44.98. During the trading session, a total of 3.41 million shares were traded which represents a -613.21% decline from the average session volume which is 478050.0 shares. SWAV had ended its last session trading at $44.77. ShockWave Medical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 SWAV 52-week low price stands at $24.58 while its 52-week high price is $68.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ShockWave Medical Inc. generated 39.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. ShockWave Medical Inc. has the potential to record -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. B. Riley FBR also rated TTMI as Initiated on September 05, 2019, with its price target of $17.75 suggesting that TTMI could surge by 5.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.88% to reach $15.69/share. It started the day trading at $15.23 and traded between $14.855 and $14.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTMI’s 50-day SMA is 13.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.57. The stock has a high of $15.28 for the year while the low is $8.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.35%, as 13.82M SWAV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.11% of TTM Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.61, while the P/B ratio is 1.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 930.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 51.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TTMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 890,603 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,878,522 shares of TTMI, with a total valuation of $186,110,980. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TTMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $175,008,881 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TTM Technologies Inc. shares by 2.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,808,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -254,847 shares of TTM Technologies Inc. which are valued at $131,526,594. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its TTM Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,708 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,850,057 shares and is now valued at $118,679,264. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of TTM Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.