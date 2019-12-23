Analysts Turn Mixed On Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

The shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $51 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sealed Air Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $39. Vertical Research was of a view that SEE is Hold in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Goldman thinks that SEE is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.23.

The shares of the company added by 1.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $39.88 while ending the day at $40.63. During the trading session, a total of 2.71 million shares were traded which represents a -173.35% decline from the average session volume which is 989680.0 shares. SEE had ended its last session trading at $39.85. Sealed Air Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.57, with a beta of 1.03. SEE 52-week low price stands at $32.77 while its 52-week high price is $47.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sealed Air Corporation generated 200.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -17.19%. Sealed Air Corporation has the potential to record 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. The Benchmark Company also rated MITK as Reiterated on May 02, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that MITK could surge by 27.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.68% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.89 and traded between $7.46 and $7.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MITK’s 50-day SMA is 8.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.90. The stock has a high of $13.07 for the year while the low is $6.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 789697.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.04%, as 749,897 SEE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 364.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more MITK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -881 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,906,672 shares of MITK, with a total valuation of $13,594,571. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MITK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,231,127 worth of shares.

Similarly, GO ETF Solutions LLP increased its Mitek Systems Inc. shares by 63.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,521,012 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 593,333 shares of Mitek Systems Inc. which are valued at $10,844,816. In the same vein, Toronado Partners LLC increased its Mitek Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 863,984 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,303,084 shares and is now valued at $9,290,989. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Mitek Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.