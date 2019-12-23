Analysts Turn Mixed On Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

The shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $132 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on August 29, 2018. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $146. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on June 15, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 146. Stifel was of a view that RCL is Buy in its latest report on January 25, 2018. Berenberg thinks that RCL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $140.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.98.

The shares of the company added by 3.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $128.21 while ending the day at $131.08. During the trading session, a total of 4.23 million shares were traded which represents a -164.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. RCL had ended its last session trading at $126.85. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. currently has a market cap of $26.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 RCL 52-week low price stands at $89.48 while its 52-week high price is $131.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. generated 276.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.17%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has the potential to record 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.72% to reach $54.00/share. It started the day trading at $49.68 and traded between $48.87 and $49.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EWBC’s 50-day SMA is 45.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.86. The stock has a high of $56.09 for the year while the low is $37.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.35%, as 1.50M RCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.03% of East West Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.89, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EWBC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -135,584 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,439,686 shares of EWBC, with a total valuation of $615,806,413. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EWBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $604,824,916 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its East West Bancorp Inc. shares by 3.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,027,966 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -231,926 shares of East West Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $276,201,402. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its East West Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 191,831 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,986,140 shares and is now valued at $274,284,935. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of East West Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.