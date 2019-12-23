Analysts Turn Mixed On PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

The shares of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $34 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PagerDuty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Outperform the PD stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on August 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that PD is Outperform in its latest report on August 14, 2019. William Blair thinks that PD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.18.

The shares of the company added by 0.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $23.9101 while ending the day at $24.65. During the trading session, a total of 3.61 million shares were traded which represents a -225.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. PD had ended its last session trading at $24.60. PagerDuty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 PD 52-week low price stands at $20.53 while its 52-week high price is $59.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PagerDuty Inc. generated 176.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. PagerDuty Inc. has the potential to record -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Jefferies also rated DCP as Upgrade on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that DCP could surge by 11.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.73% to reach $27.73/share. It started the day trading at $24.968 and traded between $24.51 and $24.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DCP’s 50-day SMA is 23.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.74. The stock has a high of $34.28 for the year while the low is $20.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.93%, as 5.56M PD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.82% of DCP Midstream LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. bought more DCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. purchasing 2,989,560 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,863,871 shares of DCP, with a total valuation of $229,336,317. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more DCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $194,883,298 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its DCP Midstream LP shares by 8.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,171,712 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 745,081 shares of DCP Midstream LP which are valued at $193,614,840. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its DCP Midstream LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 415,815 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,240,930 shares and is now valued at $173,966,032. Following these latest developments, around 35.50% of DCP Midstream LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.