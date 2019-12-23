Analysts Turn Mixed On National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV), City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

The shares of National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $26 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Oilwell Varco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Buy the NOV stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $25. Susquehanna was of a view that NOV is Positive in its latest report on August 12, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that NOV is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $24.13 while ending the day at $24.33. During the trading session, a total of 3.98 million shares were traded which represents a -11.38% decline from the average session volume which is 3.57 million shares. NOV had ended its last session trading at $24.34. National Oilwell Varco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 NOV 52-week low price stands at $18.05 while its 52-week high price is $32.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The National Oilwell Varco Inc. generated 1.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 104.92%. National Oilwell Varco Inc. has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on October 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Deutsche Bank also rated CIO as Downgrade on January 10, 2018, with its price target of $13 suggesting that CIO could surge by 11.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.09% to reach $14.93/share. It started the day trading at $13.24 and traded between $12.90 and $13.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIO’s 50-day SMA is 13.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.60. The stock has a high of $14.50 for the year while the low is $9.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 63.48%, as 1.07M NOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.02% of City Office REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 552.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIO shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 161,307 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,203,131 shares of CIO, with a total valuation of $56,448,049. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more CIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,148,601 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its City Office REIT Inc. shares by 42.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,914,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,172,853 shares of City Office REIT Inc. which are valued at $52,570,916. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its City Office REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,207,103 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,046,899 shares and is now valued at $40,919,854. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of City Office REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.