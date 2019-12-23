Analysts Turn Mixed On MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN), Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

The shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MSG Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2019, to Outperform the MSGN stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on July 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Rosenblatt was of a view that MSGN is Neutral in its latest report on May 06, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that MSGN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.94.

The shares of the company added by 1.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.12 while ending the day at $17.33. During the trading session, a total of 2.86 million shares were traded which represents a -140.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. MSGN had ended its last session trading at $17.00. MSG Networks Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.61, with a beta of 0.66. MSGN 52-week low price stands at $13.73 while its 52-week high price is $25.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MSG Networks Inc. generated 360.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.75%. MSG Networks Inc. has the potential to record 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Morgan Stanley also rated APRE as Initiated on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that APRE could down by -34.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.02% to reach $26.67/share. It started the day trading at $39.27 and traded between $32.92 and $35.82 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $44.30 for the year while the low is $15.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19642.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 272.97%, as 73,262 MSGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.38% of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 138.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.90%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Redmile Group LLC bought more APRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC purchasing 400,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,268,718 shares of APRE, with a total valuation of $57,126,319. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more APRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,625,624 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,470,339 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $37,023,136. In the same vein, Rock Springs Capital Management L… decreased its Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 925,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 925,000 shares and is now valued at $23,291,500. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.